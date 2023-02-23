Dr Noxolo Grootboom steps ‘out of retirement’ to anchor Nguni language news bulletin

Close to two years ago the country watched as legendary news reader Dr Noxolo Grootboom bowed out gracefully after 37 years on the small screen. Now, viewers will be pleasantly surprised as the veteran journalist comes out of retirement, temporarily, to take up a position on Newzroom Afrika where she will anchor the first ever IsiZulu and IsiXhosa Nguni-language news broadcast on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).

Story continues below Advertisement

Grootboom will step in for six weeks from February 27 for Lisakhanya Pep, who will be going on maternity leave. “Being part of this wonderful project is an honour for me. My retirement is not of the ordinary kind, because it means me coming to plough back into this new era of news. “Seeing these young people being so enthusiastic and embracing our mother tongue makes me proud and I hope that they will also pave the way for the next generation of news anchors,” said Grootboom about her short return to TV.

The announcement was made at an intimate channel launch event at Aurum Restaurant in Sandton earlier today. “Fans and followers alike, will be excited to know that Grootboom’s return to news anchoring, has been confirmed for the next six weeks, as she’ll firmly hold the fort for Lisakhanya Pepe who’ll be on maternity leave,” read a statement sent to IOL Entertainment. The Nguni news bulletin airs daily and is anchored by seasoned journalists and broadcasters familiar to millions of Nguni news viewers in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The IsiZulu bulletin includes Thabile Mbhele as anchor with Dicksy Mdlalose as the weather presenter and Khethukuthula Makoatsane as the sign language interpreter. The IsiXhosa Bulletin includes Lisakhanya Pepe as the shows anchor, Thabile Makapela as the weather presenter and Pumza Sikumba as the sign language interpreter. Catch “Izindaba Zethu” and “Iindaba Zethu” on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) from Monday, February 27, at 7pm.