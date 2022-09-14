Drama on 'Mnakwethu' leaves viewers and Musa Mseleku flabbergasted

The teaser of the latest episode of “Mnakwethu'' had viewers intrigued but nothing could have prepared them for the drama that actually went down. Hosted by “Uthando Nes’thembu” star Musa Mseleku, “Mnakwethu” follows men who need Mseleku’s help in requesting their wives to agree to being in a polygamous marriage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show has often been accused of being a platform for men to legitimise their infidelity but Mseleku's reaction showed that his show is not all about that. Siyabulela "Siya" Nyathi entered the show to ask his wife’s permission to make his long-time girlfriend his second wife. Instead, what transpired was a full-blown fight and exposé of just how much of a “serial cheater” he really was. When his wife saw Mseleku, she immediately knew what was about to go down. She said: "Hi and bye", as she got up and left the meeting room.

Cameras proceeded to followed her outside while she confronted her husband about why he brought her on the show. Things quickly turned violent with Siya being attacked by his partner. Mseleku was stunned when (during the fight) Siya’s wife said: “Must I call my boyfriend to fetch me?"

Story continues below Advertisement

Trying to save face, Siya responded: “You want me to fight back. I'll never hit you, and you know that.” Later, when Siya’s wife calmed down, she revealed to the host just how much of a “serial cheater” Siya is as she showed Mseleku a slide show of Siya’s 19 girlfriends. The images included receipts of women inside her home, one of his girlfriends with her two-year-old and some women even nude.

Story continues below Advertisement

The receipts had Mseleku shocked. He commented that he had never seen so many women’s private parts in his life. Mseleku even encouraged Siya’s wife to leave him as he sleeps "with anything on two feet“. “Mnakwethu” is still at the top of Twitter trends as people continue to react to all the drama. Here are some of the comments below: