DStv adds new channel DreamWorks to its platform

Kids will be well entertained with DStv’s new family channel DreamWorks. The channel offers animation entertainment and is available on DStv channel 304 and via the DStv app.

The 24-hour, HD, kids and family network are responsible for making fan favourite characters in iconic feature films like “Shrek”, “The Croods” and “Kung Fu Panda” among others, will have your young ones entertained for hours. “We tell stories about dreams and the journeys unconventional heroes take to make them come true. “With hilarious characters, genuine emotion, and bold new worlds, our original stories engage audiences across multiple generations.

“Striving for the highest quality animation and the best storytelling imaginable, DreamWorks has delivered innovative films and television series that encourage us all to imagine something different,” said the team at DreamWorks. Some of the channel’s offerings will include, “All Hail King Julien” - this animation brings the wild world of Madagascar to a totally original, totally hilarious, and totally insane television series in which King Julien takes all lemurs on the craziest adventures the jungle has to offer. Also the world's favourite feline hero, Puss in Boots, dons his signature footwear and springs to action when he accidentally breaks the magical spell that protects the hidden city of San Lorenzo in “The Adventures of Puss in Boots”.

“Dragons: Race to the Edge” follows Hiccup as he tries to maintain balance between dragons and Vikings, while also trying to keep up with Berk's new Dragon Training Academy. In “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh!”, a misfit alien Boov named Oh moves in with a quirky teenage girl named Tip Tucci. Together, the galaxy’s dynamic duo give viewers a series jam-packed with outrageous laughs. DreamWorks is available to all DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact customers on DStv channel 304 and via the DStv app.

