DStv announces new decoders: DStv Explora Ultra and DStv Streama

Multichoice, the parent company of DStv has announced two new exciting offerings being added to the platform. “DStv Explora Ultra” is a new decoder with added features and DStv Streama” that lets viewers swap from DStv to Showmax or YouTube, making it a “one stop shop” for all things entertainment. Hosting the virtual media showcase on Wednesday, August 19 was TV presenter, Maps Maponyane with segments from TV and radio personality, Anele Mdoda and award-winning Sports Broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono. The team led an in depth discussion on DStv’s new offerings. CEO of MultiChocie Group, Calvin Mawela said that the changes of the video platform came from understanding the needs and wants of TV consumers.

“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller we provide our customers with innovative products to

enhance their viewing experience, great local and international content that resonates with them, and a range of added-value services,” said Mawela.

“Our mission is to bring viewers the best in video entertainment. DStv is available in 50 countries and we have more than 1 million subscribers each year with the numbers growing. Africans watch TV more than anyone else in the world so we want to be a super aggregator of content.

“What we have realised is that Africans are hungry for localised content, hence we have set up a number of productions that are hyperlocal,” said Mawela.

He added that two important pillars are local content and sport.

“Innovation has been a part of us for a long time. With these new offerings, customers will be able to get what they want from us. We are the “one stop shop” for everything video entertainment,” he said.

Yolisa Phahle CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice said MultiChoice remains the biggest investor in local content on the continent, spending R6.2 billion on locally-produced content in the past financial year.

Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa said everything they do has the customer at heart.

“We want to be able to deliver more value to our customers with entertainment, innovation, and choice at the core,” said Rayner.

More about the products:

DStv’s Explora Ultra brings the best of two worlds together by introducing 3rd party streaming apps to the popular DStv Explora, adding unprecedented depth to the entertainment, information and sports offering available through DStv.

“The Explora Ultra offers all the much-loved PVR features from previous models, including the ability to record, rent movies from BoxOffice and Catch Up on favourite series.

“The addition of 3rd party streaming applications makes the DStv Explora Ultra the ultimate device for customers wanting an easy and simple way to enjoy content across many services, in one centralised experience.

While DStv Streama offers all of the best content customers have come to enjoy, including an array of sport, entertainment, news and kids’ content.

With the Streama’s selection of applications such as Showmax and YouTube, it presents all your viewing options in one place, so that you can seamlessly switch between applications to view the content of your choice.

Another offering is “Showmax Pro”, which enhances the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

The South African version of Showmax Pro features all Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

“DStv Communities” offers qualifying groups the opportunity to sign up for DStv packages, making one collective payment, and qualify for various benefits, including discounts and cash back, in the process.

DStv Communities members will get all the benefits of being a DStv residential customer, across packages – hundreds of movies, sport, series, news and kids channels, access to free and reduced-fee subscription Showmax.

A “rewards programme” is also available. Customers can enjoy a host of rewards like special upgrades and customer discounts, as well as benefits from BoxOffice, Showmax and other DStv-related products and services. In addition to great content benefits, Rewards will give customers access to live events and exciting exclusive experiences.

Customers can look forward to personalised challenges, unique competitions and benefits for their continued loyalty and engagement. It will be free to join and will live on the DStv app and website.

M-Net Movies Premiere, Smile, Action+, Action, All Stars and Zone will be condensed to M-Net Movies 1, 2, 3 and 4 to decrease repeats, streamline the channel platform. Popular holiday pop-up channel fliekNET will now become a permanent fixture on the platform as well.

Lastly, SuperSport's decision to introduce a thematic offering around individual sports to enable viewers to watch their favourite sports.

This has replaced the numbering system it has used for its channels for more than two decades.

From 1 September, viewers on DStv will be able to enjoy SuperSport’s dedicated channels for sports, among them the PSL, the Premier League, La Liga, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis, motorsport and several others, which will now have a home to call their own.