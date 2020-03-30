DStv launches 'Africa Easter' pop-up channel

In responding to a rallying call from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to assist the religious sector, DStv has decided to launch a new, pop up channel catering for various Christianity groupings that is set to launch on April 09 with rich content aimed at viewers who are home over the Easter weekend.

The channel, named Africa Easter Channel, is in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343. Across South Africa, over 80% worshippers observe and celebrate the Easter period, hence different and various Christian denominations be will be looked after by the channel.

Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams made the call for MultiChoice to setup a dedicated pop-up channel for various religious groups in the country during this Easter Weekend.

The current restrictions due to the global pandemic, Covid-19, will see South Africans staying at home during the Easter Weekend. Accordingly, Africa Easter Channel’s offering of music and sermons is bound to keep DStv viewers engaged and fulfilled during the four days of the channel going live. The channel will broadcast until Easter Monday, April 13.

Popular gospel artists such as Lebo Sekgobela, Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell and Rebecca Malope will feature prominently in the channel. The channel’s schedule will also include churches such as Methodist, Anglican and Catholic.