Wednesday, January 25, 2023

DStv launches ‘SWITCH’D ON’ channels to beat load shedding woes

The cast of Arendsvlei. Picture: Supplied

Published 40m ago

DStv recently launched pop-up channels to help viewers overcome their FOMO during load shedding.

Multichoice said the new development is part of an intervention to reduce the frustration of DStv viewers. To that end, there are now five-times more chances for viewers to consistently watch prime-time TV when the lights go off.

Viewers can enjoy all their favourite programmes on DStv channels 109 and 110 as of January 24.

These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from “Mzansi Magic”, “Mzansi Wethu” and “Kyknet & Kie”, respectively. As such, viewers have multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch titles such as “The River”, “DiepCity’, ”Gqerberha the Empire“, ”Gomora“ and ”Arendsvlei“.

In the past, DStv came under fire for airing repeats but this time around viewers can see it as a blessing in disguise.

Viewers from Mzansi and Lesotho will be able to access these channels.

“DStv Premium” and “DStv Compact Plus” subscribers will continue to be able to view their favourite content through “Catch-up” and on the DStv app.

“Premium”, “Compact Plus” and “Compact” channel times on DStv “SWITCH’D ON” channel 109 opens at 6am and closes at 12am. While the “Access and Family” channel on 110, opens at 7.30am and closes at 12am.

For more information, visit DStv’s website.

