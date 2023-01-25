DStv launches ‘SWITCH’D ON’ channels to beat load shedding woes

Multichoice said the new development is part of an intervention to reduce the frustration of DStv viewers. To that end, there are now five-times more chances for viewers to consistently watch prime-time TV when the lights go off.

DStv recently launched pop-up channels to help viewers overcome their FOMO during load shedding.

Viewers can enjoy all their favourite programmes on DStv channels 109 and 110 as of January 24.

These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from “Mzansi Magic”, “Mzansi Wethu” and “Kyknet & Kie”, respectively. As such, viewers have multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch titles such as “The River”, “DiepCity’, ”Gqerberha the Empire“, ”Gomora“ and ”Arendsvlei“.

In the past, DStv came under fire for airing repeats but this time around viewers can see it as a blessing in disguise.