DStv responds to 'Love Island SA' backlash over diversity & bad production

Following a major backlash online after the premiere episode of “Love Island SA”, DStv has responded to the outrage over lack of diversity and subpar production. A statement sent to IOL Entertainment by a DStv spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including ’Love Island’. “The many channels and thousands of program hours we produce are a testament to this.” The spokesperson said the show would feature more diversity as more Islanders entered the villa. "Viewers can be assured that this will become more apparent in future episodes of ’Love Island SA’.

“We hope viewers will keep watching to enjoy the new stars of the show who will be arriving over the next few days."

Speaking about the sound and video issues that plagued the first episode the spokesperson said: "We understand viewers' disappointment in relation to the production quality and would like to apologise for the technical issues experienced on Sunday and are working really hard to resolve them."

On Monday, the second episode aired and, while many viewers noticed an improvement in the editing of the show, issues remained.

These included an ad break countdown timer which appeared before and after many ad breaks, sound and editing problems and cameramen being visible in certain scenes.

The #LoveIslandSA production team & editors trying to get the final edit done on time



pic.twitter.com/y7CvgMRLtH — GabrielShamu (@GabrielShamu) March 1, 2021

Why can we see the camera people on set?#LoveIslandSA — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) March 1, 2021

ive seen tiktoks with better production quality https://t.co/PGofnaJIv6 — mai (@quesadiyya) March 1, 2021

What is this random countdown in the middle of no where !! #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/DYw0kgAKkM — me (@CocoCandyDoll) March 1, 2021

Not the final countdown! This production team is EMBARRASSING!!!!! #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/mu9CEfIJon — your daddy's favourite. (@abbbbbbbi_) March 1, 2021

Why can we hear and SEE the production crew?! 💀💀 #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/xrNFhjVUWv — Tommy Vercetti (@WeLiiveBaby) March 1, 2021

“Love Island SA” airs Sunday to Friday at 9.30pm on M-Net.