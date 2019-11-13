DStv subscribers are in for a treat with three new channels









"The Real Prime Suspect", will air on CBS Justice on DStv from November 21. Picture: Supplied DStv viewers can indulge in three new channels on the MultiChoice platform from November 21. The announcement was made by MultiChoice today and the channels include, "CuriosityStream" (DStv channel 185) for fans of factual entertainment; "CBS Justice" (DStv channel 170) to engage viewers with true crime documentaries and series and "Euronews" (DStv channel 414) to deliver trustworthy international news coverage. This news follows the recent announcement that the company has reached an agreement with A+E to extend the carriage contract for History and Lifetime which continue to air on DStv alongside the new channels. In October, the company hinted at plans to launch channels aimed at delivering new titles and genres that viewers will enjoy, including among others blue chip documentaries, history and entertaining factual shows. “We’re thrilled to finally announce the launch of these channels that will expand the line-up of new programming for our DStv customers to enjoy,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group.

CuriosityStream is the award-winning, global media company that delivers the world of factual entertainment in one mind-expanding place. CuriosityStream lets viewers explore their passions and discover new ones, or just indulge their inner geek with thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

Looking at some of the world’s most compelling true crime cases, CBS Justice, which is a joint venture between AMC Networks International – UK and CBS Studios International will feature a curated selection of original and acquired programming. The launch line up of CBS Justice will include original productions The Real Prime Suspect, Donal MacIntyre’s Murder Files, Secrets of a Psychopath, Evidence of Evil; and acquisitions Cold Justice, Fame Kills and Stalker!

The Euronews group is increasing distribution of its channels in Africa, available on the DStv Premium, Compact+, Compact and Family packages. Euronews is Europe’s number one international news channel, currently delivering 24/7 news to almost 400 million TV households in 160 countries. Euronews is available in 12 distinct language editions and has a strong presence on digital platforms.

Catch these three exciting channels from November 21 on DStv.