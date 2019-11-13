DStv viewers can indulge in three new channels on the MultiChoice platform from November 21.
The announcement was made by MultiChoice today and the channels include, "CuriosityStream" (DStv channel 185) for fans of factual entertainment; "CBS Justice" (DStv channel 170) to engage viewers with true crime documentaries and series and "Euronews" (DStv channel 414) to deliver trustworthy international news coverage.
This news follows the recent announcement that the company has reached an agreement with A+E to extend the carriage contract for History and Lifetime which continue to air on DStv alongside the new channels.
In October, the company hinted at plans to launch channels aimed at delivering new titles and genres that viewers will enjoy, including among others blue chip documentaries, history and entertaining factual shows.
“We’re thrilled to finally announce the launch of these channels that will expand the line-up of new programming for our DStv customers to enjoy,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group.