DStv to launch new telenovela channel 'Novela Magic'

MultiChoice Group and M-Net have announced a channel coming to the DStv platform. The channel, “Novela Magic” will launch on Friday, November 27 at 6pm. And it will serve to provide all the best African telenovelas to viewers. The channel will also honour the vast range of cultures and languages on the continent through a diversity of original homegrown stories and local creative talent. Nkateko Mabaso, MultiChoice Executive of Programming believes that it is the growth and success of local storytelling that’s compelled the business to launch an African telenovela channel. "For over 30 years M-Net has been bringing to audiences across the African continent compelling stories that harnesses the imagination of our viewers while also showcasing the vast talent that is harboured on the continent.

“We want to continue this legacy of showcasing the best African stories with themes that resonate and engage our viewers, hence the launch of this new channel Novela Magic,” said Mabaso.

He said West Africa and Southern Africa are synonymous with telenovela storytelling and these regions will now be able to share their wonderful crafts with other African regions on one channel.

And stories created in the language of the country of origin will be dubbed into English.

“Novela Magic” will launch in phases, starting with the Southern African region from Friday, November 27 at 6pm for DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family customers.

The channel will air from Monday to Sunday with the last programme ending at 9.30pm.

The channel is set to debut with a double bill, giving eager viewers a solid dose of African entertainment.

The exciting telenovela collection which will form part of the launch includes “Unbroken”, “Zuba”, “Forbidden” and “Battleground”.

“Unbroken”, with its origins in Nigeria, tells a love story between Tivdo and Jesse who are crazy in love.

Tivdo plans to marry Jesse until tragedy strikes, leaving him disabled after a car accident where his beloved fiancée, Jesse, was on the wheel.

And in “Zuba”, Zambia's first telenovela, an innocent, rural teenage girl must leave her family and education behind to do a maid’s job with a complex, wealthy urban family where she falls for the young son of the house.