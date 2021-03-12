Durang Atembe booted from ’Love Island SA’

Twenty-two-year-old former rugby player, Durang Atembe, becomes the second Islander to be dumped from the “Love Island SA” villa, after 23-year-old media entrepreneur Jay Freemantle. The Cape Town-based fitness trainer was given the boot from the villa after host, Leandie du Randt, visited the Islanders to oversee yet another round of recoupling and Durang was the only Islander left standing. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the villa with the other contestants and I have no regrets. “I took a chance to find love and I enjoyed connecting with Thimna, even though we didn’t always see eye-to-eye with each other,” said Durang following the exit. “Love Island SA” fans saw how Jay was pitted against fellow Islanders, Summer da Cruz and Sarah Fischer earlier this week before making the first exit of the season – based on public votes.

Despite being the first Islander to be dumped, a conservative Jay is still hopeful in his quest to find love.

“My only regret was not pursuing Rochelle sooner, as I feel we could have been strong together.

“My experience on ’Love Island SA’ was amazing. I’ve learnt a lot about myself and I won’t give up in my pursuit of finding true love,” said Jay.

Jay Freemantle. Picture: Supplied

The show first aired on Sunday, February 28, and after much criticism, viewers are now starting to warm up to it, and so are the couples on the show.

Initially, the Islanders seemed to get to know each other, deeming the competition “Friendship Island” but as soon as the bombshells started entering the villa, the competition began heating up.

Sultry 25-year-old self-starter Sarah Fischer from Centurion has made it clear she likes a beautiful man to be on her side.

She’s already made connections with Asad and Chris and seems to enjoy watching both workout individually.

While Capetonian beefcake, Xavier Haupt, became an instant hit with the women when he entered the villa.

The 21-year-old rugby player and coach seemed to fancy Thimna and made sure to connect with her first.

But he has forged genuine chemistry with a number of the ladies, including Millie and Erin too.

And 23-year-old Libho from the Eastern Cape, is the self-proclaimed “sweet” guy who fancies Thimna. But will his sweetness be enough to sweep her off her feet?

The stand out connections only really blossomed when a surprise re-coupling was announced for a second time this week.

When it came down to the wire, Libho and Thimna, Chris and Summer, Millie and Xavier, Sarah and Asad, Erin and Ian and Rochelle and Kaige emerged from the re-coupling last night.

“Love Island SA” airs Monday - Friday and un-seen bits on Sunday’s at 9:30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).