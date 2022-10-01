'Dynasties’ producer Simon Blakeney shares his experiences in making the new season

BBC Earth’s nature documentary, “Dynasties” will return to TV with an exciting new season showcasing wildlife at it’s best. Like the first season, the show will be narrated by the legendary broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author, Sir David Attenborough, and will follow the lives of different dynasties from the animal kingdom.

Returning on Sunday, October 2, series producer Simon Blakeney said the second instalment is more captivating and compelling than ever. “With the new season we’re building on the success of the first series. We wanted to take another six animals, different species and take a similar approach to really embed ourselves and follow their lives over an extensive period of time. “We tell the stories of the unique challenges, solutions and twists and turns in their lives. We want viewers to see the highs and the lows so that they can really understand what these characters struggle with.”

He said they aimed to develop a story telling style to make sure viewers really relate with the characters (animals) on the show. He said a big risk when filming natural documentaries such as this was whether the animals will give them something worthwhile to showcase. “Co-operation of the animals is always a risk. I always describe ‘Dynasties’ as the ultimate, all your eggs in one basket kind of approach.

“We do a lot of work to select the animals and the individuals that scientists are studying or guides are familiar with, but we never quiet know whether they are going to deliver, whether their lives are going to be exciting or even if they will survive. “It is always a nail-biting proposition, so it is a gamble, but thankfully it paid off this time” said Blakeney. This time around the six-part docu-series delves into the lives of pumas, elephants, hyenas, cheetahs, meerkats and macaques.

The icon cheetah named Kali features on ‘Dynasties’ season 2. Picture: Supplied Blakeney, who worked tirelessly on the cheetahs episode, said he was most attached to them. “They’ve all got their amazing moments. I personally worked on the cheetah film, so I have a special soft spot for them. Being able to spend that amount of time with them and see the younger cubs, we had a mother and three daughters, and to watch them grow up was really special.” In one of the episodes, viewers will have a unique opportunity to witness a rare sighting of newborn twin elephants – this has only been recorded five times in the past in Kenya.

“The elephants were amazing. The first group of elephants we picked disappeared. Luckily we found another group and we knew this group struggled with raising calves for the last few years because their matriarch had died and they were in danger. “But we got to witness an amazing moment when the lead female of that group gave birth to two calves, which is incredibly rare.” The elephants are one of the animals featured on the new season of ‘Dynasties’. Picture: Supplied Three of the six episodes where filmed in Africa, including Kenya and the grasslands of Zambia.

“It is such an amazing opportunity do do this. There are tough days so it’s not all sort of joy and glamour but at the same time being able to sit there and experience, not only their lives but the environments they live in, is a massive privilege. “Also being able to make these films sound and look like what they do is a great honour.” On working with Sir David Attenborough, Blakeney said: “He’s the most incredibly human being, he is so knowledgeable and such an amazing storyteller. These series are all based on storytelling and being able to work with someone who is such an accomplished storyteller is such a privilege.

“He also really enjoys these films. The conversations we had were so fun. He is well into his nineties so we didn’t take him on location but he is still central to the telling of the story.” Technology has also played an integral role in making wildlife shows more popular in the modern day. Blakeney said they were lucky to have better technology to really bring the series to life. “‘Dynasties’ is so popular with people and technology is really key, things like time lapses and micro cameras, but it is also about spending the time on the ground with the animals. We get to experience this completely unpredictable elements of these animals lives.