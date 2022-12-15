Early B to host cooking show on kykNET

It’s about to get hot in the kitchen as award winning rapper Early B kicks off his first ever cooking show on kykNET in January. Proving that he’s not just one to cook up hits in the studio Early B, whose real name is Earl Swarts, is heating things up on “My ma kook beter as joune” (My mother cooks better than yours).

Story continues below Advertisement

We heard him rap about “potte” (pots), but this time Early B is using actual pots and pans to prepare food with family, brewed with lots of humour. In “My ma kook beter as joune”, two teams compete, each consisting of a mother who really knows her way around the kitchen and of one her children who can’t cook to save a life. The winning team takes home R10 000 and the bragging rights to officially declare: “My mother cooks better than yours”.

Early B said: “The viewers are in for a treat, our aim was to get mothers and their children together in the kitchen. “That’s where heads get hot, and things get funny. “I really enjoyed keeping the moms and their children chatting while all the cooking is taking place at the same time.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In the first programme of the series, which airs January 7, 2023 on kykNET (DStv Channel 145), Tarryn-Lee and Nicole sweat behind the stove while their worried moms look on nervously. In some of the other shows, moms cook with their sons, and mothers who are the best of friends start arguing when their daughters start cooking. Even a restaurant owner and food expert need to stay calm while their daughters struggle in the kitchen. Early says you can just imagine how much comedy these situations create.

Story continues below Advertisement