End of the road for SABC 2’s ‘Muvhango’ soapie after 27 years on screen

After 27 years, SABC 2’s long running soapie ‘Muvhango’ aired for the last time on Tuesday night with the channel giving no prior warning to viewers. Episode 130 of season 25 was the last episode aired at 9pm.

Shortly after the episode ended ‘Muvhango’ wrote on X: “End of the Road for Muvhango, Thank you for watching all these years.” The Tshivenda language drama, first aired in April 1997 with one episode per week, which later grew to five episodes per week. ‘Muvhango’ birthed household names such as Gabriel Temudzani, Dingaan Khumalo, Lindiwe Chibi and Macdonald Ndou.

End of the Road for Muvhango, Thank you for watching all these years. #muvhango — Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) July 2, 2024 ‘Muvhango’ is SABC 2’s most watched programme with 1,292,635 viewers as of May. Viewers have been left shocked by the end of ‘Muvhango’ especially since there was no warning, leaving many wondering what show will enter the 9.pm slot on the channel.

Despite the sad news, some viewers were able to reflect on the good that ‘Muvhango’ did such as preserving the Venda language and teaching South Africans about the culture. This is the second SABC 2 long-running soap to be cancelled, last year viewers said goodbye to ‘7de Laan’, which was able to prepare viewers for their last day, releasing media statements and a goodbye tribute episode. ‘Muvhango’ created by Duma Ndlovu and produced by Word of Mouth ended with a wedding scene for characters, Reneilwe and Kgosi.