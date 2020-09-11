e.tv’s medical drama ‘Durban Gen’ cast announced

e.tv announced recently that the channel will make room for a brand new South African local medical drama coming in October. “Durban Gen” - the brainchild of multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass T.V. will air from October 5 and as the countdown continues, viewers can look forward to several enthusiastic soon-to-be trailblazers in the new medical romance drama. The story of “Durban Gen” is set in the heart of Newlands East, a township in Durban, where the most prominent and recognizable academic public hospital Durban General is found. A highly acclaimed hospital that is the jewel of KZN healthcare. The centre of excellence where every doctor wants to practice and every patient wants to be treated. In the thrilling first episode, viewers can expect to see familiar faces such as Mxolisi "Zulu Boy" Majozi, playing fun and enthusiastic paramedic “MacGyver” and Bhekisizwe Mahlawe as the confident and charismatic male nurse, “Calvin Gumede”.

Lihle Dhlomo will take on the character “Dr. Precious Dlamini”, an obstetrician-gynaecologist married to Head of Surgery and womaniser “Dr.Thabo Dlamini”, played by Meshack Mavuso.

“Durban Gen” cast coordinator Busani Mbili said opening up the industry was an important factor to consider while matching actors to the characters on the show.

“Working with talent of such a high calibre is very exciting. The level of professionalism is unmatched because the actors are highly dedicated to their craft.

What's even more humbling is working with the likes of Meshack Mavuso, whose body of work in theatre and film speaks for itself. We believe in opening up the industry, so the up and coming actors who are a part of the show are going to blow viewers minds away with their beautiful performances," said Mbili.

The eager interns, played by Fanele Zulu as “Dr. Mnqobi Mchunu”, Fanele Luthuli as “Dr. Thandekile Zondo” and Lerato Nxumalo as “Dr. Ndabezinhle Luthuli”, will showcase what it takes to save lives in a high-stakes environment.

Portraying the hospital's no-nonsense Head Matron, “Sister Nobuhle” is actress Zimiphi Biyela.

And the busy body nurses are Tsidi Makitle as “Phumeza” and Nombulelo Mhlongo as “Sne”.

Rounding off the cast are Monica Thuli Zulu as the receptionist “MaCele” and Sifiso Sibiya as paramedic “Bab'Gumede”.

Also in the show are the main protagonist “Dr. Mbali Mthethwa” played by Nelisiwe Sibiya, the dashing “Dr. Lindelani Zulu”, portrayed by Mike Ndlangamandla, businessman “Sibusiso Dlamini”, played Ntando Mncub and “Dr. Nomalanga Qwabe” played by Duduzile Ngcobo.

“Durban Gen” is set to air on weekdays from October 5 at 6.30pm on e.tv, Openview Channel 104 and DStv channel 194.