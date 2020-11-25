e.tv's 'Scandal!' partners with SADAG for mental health education

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Inspired by the mental health issue storyline on “Scandal!“, the team has joined forces with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) to shed light on mental health In the storyline, Stokkies meets Chevonne, a girl he immediately falls in love with. As the story progresses, he discovers that Chevonne is living with bipolar. However, the fact that she suffers from a mental health issue does not put Stokkies off. As the relationship grows between the two, there are ups and downs. Stokkies learns more about what a bipolar diagnosis means, how it affects his partner's behaviour and what he can do to foster a healthy and stable relationship.

As the story played out on air, the “Scandal!“ team learnt that there is still a lot of stigma associated with mental health issues.

Their partnership with SADAG aims to educate, inform and engage its viewers about the importance of mental health.

"We saw the conversations on our social platforms and that's when we realised we needed to do more.

“Almost a third of South Africans suffer from mental health problems and 75% of the nation refuses to get any help of some sort.

“We decided to get deeper into the issue than we could in the storyline, get some professional help on the topics and host these Facebook live round table events," said the “Scandal!“ spokesperson.

Every month starting this November, “Scandal!” and SADAG will be hosting round table conversations on the Facebook live platform.

Joining the conversation with the social media community will be some of the “Scandal!” cast and a mental health expert from SADAG.

"Our first Facebook live event is on November 26. It will include kick off about recognising the warnings signs and coping with stress during the festive season," the spokesperson said.

Joining the conversation from the e.tv “Scandal!” cast will be: Nomvelo Makhanye who plays the character Lindiwe, Lusanda Mbane who plays Boniswa, Skhulu Skenjane who plays Gorbacheve, Schelain Bannet who plays Chevonne and Wayne van Rooyen who plays Stokkies.