e.tv's 'The Morning Show' resumes from a virtual studio

e.tv’s flagship breakfast show, "The Morning Show", known for its interactive discussions, raising important questions and listening to the concerns of the public, will be back on air on Monday, May 11. The show was forced to go on a production break since the national lockdown began in March, but now the production team is ready for broadcast on weekdays, from 6am to 8am with some exciting new changes. "The Morning Show" will be recording from a completely virtual studio, with state-of-the-art digital technology that brings with it the ability to deliver a proudly South African show. The sleek and high-end new set will allow for more depth and versatility that will offer viewers the feel of an international show. Key anchors, William Lehong and Nelisiwe Nxumalo return to the show with a few faces that will be announced soon.

Marlon Davids, e.tv MD said the show has been one of the top performers on the channel and the channel is glad to have it return.

“The Morning show has been a stellar performing production, and we look forward to its return. We believe that with the lockdown still in place, our viewers will appreciate the fresh current affairs, lifestyle, and topical discussion content that will be on offer this coming week," he said.

Yusuf Stevens, MD of Cheeky Media, the company that produces "The Morning Show" said that the lockdown gave his team the opportunity to refresh and strategize.

“Being home during the lockdown gave us a much-needed refresh and allowed us to strategize remotely as a team - we’ve never had this amount of time for pre-production. We naturally still have quite a bit of constraint in terms of producing and what we are allowed to do, but this won’t stop us from shaking things up within the confines of the rules. We cannot wait for you to see the new Morning Show,"said Stevens.

Viewers can still keep interacting with the on-air team on the following platforms: Twitter: @MorningShowSA; Instagram: morningshowsa and Facebook: Morning Show SA.