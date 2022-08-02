Exciting launch of 24/7 movie channel Movie Room

This new 24-hour movie channel will help you de-stress after a taxing day. Movie Room, a creatively curated movie channel, goes live later this month.

Launching on DStv channel 113 on August 27, Movie Room is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, known as the founders of the disruptive, audience-centric and highly successful Newzroom Afrika news and information service. The company, which is a partnership between television entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, is building on the strong platform created by Newzroom Afrika to expand its entertainment business with the launch of Movie Room. Nkosi said: “This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics.

“We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after, or the comfort of an old favourite. “Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for.” Ngwato said the company aims to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future.

“This is an exciting next step in our journey. Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room. “Our team is entrepreneurial by nature and we have a core group of seasoned and creative talent that sets us apart.” Executive head of Content Strategy and 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice, Georginah Machiridza. Picture: Instagram Georginah Machiridza, executive head of Content Strategy and 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice, said Movie Room would give viewers more options in their selection of entertainment for every viewing occasion.

