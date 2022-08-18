Expect big celebrities and bigger games on fourth season of ‘Celebrity Game Night’

With a second Safta nomination in the bag, “Celebrity Game Night” has been renewed for a fourth season. E! Africa announced that production will begin next month on Safta-winning original production in Joburg and will premiere in early 2023 on E! (DStv Channel 124).

“Celebrity Game Night” is based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning NBC series “Hollywood Game Night”. The who’s-who of Mzansi get together for an evening of non-stop entertainment. In 2020, the hit series won a Safta nomination for Best International Format Show.

In a video posted on social media, the show’s host Anele Mdoda dropped in and announced that the show would be coming back and coming back with bigger and better guests. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) The fourth season promises more hilarious antics with a new batch of celebrity guests. Team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath will be returning to lead the way as celebrity guests go head-to-head in outrageous party games that test pop culture knowledge, acting skills and require nerves of steel.

Battling it out in the third season were celebrity guests Lira, Minnie Dlamini Jones, Skhumba, Lunga Shabalala and Boity Thulo. The previous two seasons welcomed Unathi, Dineo Langa, Ice Prince, Maps Maponyane, Kwesta, Kelly Khumalo, Thando Thabethe and Lerato Kganyago. “We’re delighted to bring a brand-new season of our award-winning original production Celebrity Game Night, which has just been nominated for its second Safta, to E! Africa,” commented Lee Raftery, MD Europe, Middle East and Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer.

