'Family Feud SA' kicks off in April

South African families are preparing to take each other on as the widely popular international television game show "Family Feud SA" which is set to debut on Sunday, April 5 at 6pm on e.tv.

Hosted by award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey, who has been hosting the American version of "Family Feud" with enormous success since 2010.

“Bringing Family Feud to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” said Harvey.





He continued: “I believe Family Feud will become a household name for local South African families. This is just the beginning. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent of Africa.”

Against the backdrop of a game show, " Family Feud" is really a family comedy with funny-man Steve Harvey, embarking on a journey to learn about South Africa and its people, while two families compete to name the most popular responses to survey questions related to the country. The family that gains the most points walks away with the prize money.





Viewers can expect fun and laughter all the way as fellow families win serious cash. And no-one walks away empty-handed…To show that even ‘feuding’ families can come together, headline sponsor KFC will give away a Finger Lickin’ Good bucket of R10 000 in KFC vouchers every week to the losing family.





The South African season will air every Sunday at 6pm on e.tv from April 5 until September 27, with a repeat on eExtra on Friday nights.



