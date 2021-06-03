Fans celebrate as Shamiso Mosaka announces 'Ghosted: Love Gone Missing' hosting gig

MTV Base VJ Shamiso Mosaka took to social media to announce a big career move.

She said she will be hosting the SA version of the popular MTV show, “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing”.

On Twitter she wrote: “I’m soooo happy to announce that ’Ghosted : Love Gone Missing’ has come to SA and I’m the host! feeling so blessed and grateful to have two shows in the bag, can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Although no further details on the show have been revealed by MTV, what we do know is that the popular overseas version of the show sees hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills help distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them, and the truth about the ghosting is revealed.

Shamiso’s fans were super excited for the VJ and filled the comments with supportive messages.

“You’re owning this year and I love to see it! Congratulations Shami,” said @MelaninSanda.

@itslepangagain said: “They literally couldn't have picked anyone better, so excited”.

@NellyJelly20 said: “Yooohhhhh I'm so happy to see this news, I love that show, and I love you! ❤Woman dancing you deserve it”.

According to her tweet, Shamiso will also be hosting another show later this year, but she hasn’t revealed details yet.

Earlier this year she joined “The Culture Squad” as MTV Base’s newest VJ with all-round “cool kid” Uncle Vinny.

“The Culture Squad” is a team of visionaries, creatives and trendsetters who are pushing the culture forward across the network’s youth brands MTV, MTV Base and BET Africa.