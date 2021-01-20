Fans mourn TV and radio icon Margot Luyt's death

Margot Luyt’s fans are devastated at the news of her sudden passing and flooded social media with tributes. Luyt suffered from Parkinson's disease for the past few years and has lived in a retirement village in Durbanville, Cape Town where she succumbed to her illness on Tuesday, January 19. Details of her funeral are still to be announced by her family. Besides her radio work at RSG 100-104FM and theatre roles, Luyt appeared in several Afrikaans TV drama’s on SABC2, kykNET and Showmax such as “Geraldina die Tweede”, “Soutmansland” and “Amalia”, over several decades. Social media users, fans and her colleagues paid tribute to the icon since her passing.

On Twitter, Penguin Films said: “We are saddened to hear about Margot Luyt’s passing.

“Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Margot played in all three Sara se Geheim season’s.

“It was always a pleasure working with her. With love, Roberta and the Paw Paw teamTulip”.

Theatre Benevolent F said: “@TBFofSA mourns the sad loss of veteran actress , radio director Margot Luyt . She was an icon in this industry . Sincere condolences to her family and friends”.

The ATKV said: “The ATKV notes with sadness the death of Margot Luyt. Luyt was honoured by the ATKV in 2020 with a lifetime achievement award and will be remembered for the great contribution she made to bring Afrikaans poetry and writing to life on the radio. Rest in peace, Margot #Afrikaans”.