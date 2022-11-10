Fans of ‘The Wife’ give the new Mqhele their stamp of approval

The third and final season of Showmax’s popular telenovela "The Wife" is here and people have been binge-watching the first few episodes. The new season picks up with the Zulu brothers’ crimes now making front-page news – and Naledi kidnapped. As Qhawe tells the Zulu brothers in the first teaser, no one is sleeping until she’s found.

The biggest change for the season is Wiseman Mncube as the new abusive, ice-cream loving Mqhele Zulu and the husband to Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela). Mncube takes over from the popular Bonko Khoza, who won best actor at the Saftas this year and was named the “National Husband” by Twitter for the role. Mncube previously stated that being cast as Mqhele came as a shock to him.

“I was shooting ‘Shaka iLembe’ at the time. I got the call on a Friday and had to start the following week. I’ve never had to replace someone before and I’ve always wondered how it feels to fill someone else’s shoes. This was the one thing that was pressing on my mind.” He quickly realised that he couldn’t replace Khoza. Instead, he had to find his own approach to the character. “I tried not to do the exact same as how he did it because as people we are not the same. So I had to come with my approach but still keep it within the story.

“Mqhele and Hlomu are a couple that’s loved, so for me it was just to add on with my own interpretation of this love story. I’m not here to replace Bonko, but to start my own journey as Mqhele and run with it in my own way.” The new season centres on two star-crossed lovers, Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe. Gaisang K Noge stars as Naledi opposite DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Favourite Rising Star winner Kwenzo Ngcobo (Qhawe), who is dubbed “the Woolworths of Amadoda” by Twitter.