The Fergusons finally broke their silence on Wednesday, following the recent allegations of abuse, exploitation and bullying by seasoned actress Vatiswa Ndara.
On Monday, Ndara revealed details of alleged unfair treatment of actors by production companies which led to other local actors including fellow actress Keke Mphuthi telling their stories. Mphuthi spoke about the trauma she suffered at the hands of Ferguson Films, the production house which is owned by Shona and Connie Ferguson.
Mphuthi who played the character of princess Dipuo on "The Throne" alleged that she was fired from the show because was being pregnant.
On Twitter the actress said she also almost lost her baby due to the stress caused by the production company. She also claims the company attempted to blacklist her.
"...y’all don’t even know half the trauma I went through because of the Ferguson’s ,because I was pregnant and even before then I was earning below minimum on two PRODUCTIONS I PLAYED LEAD ON 💁🏽♀️... then I find out they trying to get me blacklisted," she tweeted.