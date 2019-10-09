Ferguson Films hit back at Keke Mphuthi’s "slanderous" allegations









Keke Mphuthi. Picture: Twitter The Fergusons finally broke their silence on Wednesday, following the recent allegations of abuse, exploitation and bullying by seasoned actress Vatiswa Ndara. On Monday, Ndara revealed details of alleged unfair treatment of actors by production companies which led to other local actors including fellow actress Keke Mphuthi telling their stories. Mphuthi spoke about the trauma she suffered at the hands of Ferguson Films, the production house which is owned by Shona and Connie Ferguson. Mphuthi who played the character of princess Dipuo on "The Throne" alleged that she was fired from the show because was being pregnant. On Twitter the actress said she also almost lost her baby due to the stress caused by the production company. She also claims the company attempted to blacklist her. "...y’all don’t even know half the trauma I went through because of the Ferguson’s ,because I was pregnant and even before then I was earning below minimum on two PRODUCTIONS I PLAYED LEAD ON 💁🏽‍♀️... then I find out they trying to get me blacklisted," she tweeted.

The Fergusons through a lengthy statement issued by their lawyer Brendon de Kooker, hit back at Mphuthi's allegations, labelling them slanderous and false.

"There have been other slanderous and false allegations made by Ms Dieketseng Mphuthi and Mr Katlego Malele, which are being addressed separately by our legal team," read the statement.

In another post Mphuthi pens a heartfelt tribute to her son. The young actress also apologises to her son for blaming him for losing her job.

"I’m sorry I blamed you for initially loosing my job, I didn’t know any better... I thought that’s how it was meant to be, but I look at you today and know I’d gladly go through everything again for you," she wrote.

