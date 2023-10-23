First '7de Laan’ and now 'Arendsvlei': Fan reactions to another TV favourite coming to an end

Mzansi TV lovers have to deal with yet another heartbreak as another favourite comes to an end.
kykNET has announced that Arendsvlei will stop airing in June 2024 at the end of season six.
Revolving around the semi-private school, Arendsvlei High School, managed by the Cupido family, the TV show made its debut on October 1, 2018.
Initially planned for one season only, the first and only exclusive telenovela on kykNET, it became popular among viewers, earning two Safta Awards for the first season and as viewership numbers continued to grow, the show grew from two to four episodes a week.
“The team behind ‘Arendsvlei' are incredibly proud of the rich story world that has become a part of our viewers’ daily lives.
“kykNET thanks Penguin Films, every actor, and every member of the production team who taught us to take Arendsvlei High’s motto to heart and ‘aim high’,” said Waldimar Pelser, M-Net Director of Premium Channels.
Viewers are catching their breath as they try to come to terms with yet another Afrikaans show coming to an end.
This cannot be happening😭 #Arendsvlei https://t.co/l9qq5ZqGhH pic.twitter.com/Ti2Vj0CkpB— jay🪩 (@jethrothevirgo) October 20, 2023
SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced in July long-running soapie ‘7de Laan’ would not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December after 23 years on air.
Roberta Durrant, the creative producer of the award-winning programme expressed how proud they are over what has been achieved with ‘Arendsvlei,’ reminding viewers that as a telenovela it was always meant to come to an end.
“It has resonated with many people across the country, and its storylines touched them deeply.
“‘Arendsvlei’ is not a soap opera –it’s a telenovela. It was always meant to come to an end.
“That the show still captivates viewers after six years is a remarkable achievement. We are grateful that we can end Arendsvlei on a high note.”
Yalll cant take #Arendsvlei away from us pic.twitter.com/4dgU0IDoK2— 𝓑𝓪𝓭 𝓑𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 𝓙𝓪𝔂 ⋆ 🇿🇦 (@royalconflict) October 20, 2023
Why am I reading that this is the final season of #Arendsvlei pic.twitter.com/bM5nPAgLBw— chocolate barbie (@jaymar_adriaan) October 20, 2023
First #7delaan now #Arendsvlei. https://t.co/DcEpxrm3UJ pic.twitter.com/WigxTtoqSe— Lluwellyn13 (@Lluwellyn_13) October 20, 2023
NO WAYS. NO.— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) October 20, 2023
JUST NO!!!!!!!!!
😭😭😭😭😭#Arendsvlei https://t.co/uCn5zoIAsp