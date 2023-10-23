First '7de Laan’ and now 'Arendsvlei': Fan reactions to another TV favourite coming to an end

Mzansi TV lovers have to deal with yet another heartbreak as another favourite comes to an end. kykNET has announced that Arendsvlei will stop airing in June 2024 at the end of season six.

Revolving around the semi-private school, Arendsvlei High School, managed by the Cupido family, the TV show made its debut on October 1, 2018. Initially planned for one season only, the first and only exclusive telenovela on kykNET, it became popular among viewers, earning two Safta Awards for the first season and as viewership numbers continued to grow, the show grew from two to four episodes a week. “The team behind ‘Arendsvlei' are incredibly proud of the rich story world that has become a part of our viewers’ daily lives.

“kykNET thanks Penguin Films, every actor, and every member of the production team who taught us to take Arendsvlei High’s motto to heart and ‘aim high’,” said Waldimar Pelser, M-Net Director of Premium Channels. Viewers are catching their breath as they try to come to terms with yet another Afrikaans show coming to an end.