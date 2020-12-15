Focalistic, Langa Mavuso to join 'The Strongbow Big Picnic'

“The Strongbow Big Picnic Natural Wonder Edition Remixed by MTV” has added star power artists to the line-up of the highly anticipated festive special. “The Natural Wonder Edition” has refreshed its line-up with the addition of House singer and songwriter Holly Rey will headline the first special alongside the incredibly talented Afro-soul musician Aubrey Qwana. Both performers will perform a medley of their most popular hits and bring their unique sounds together in a special performance against unforgettable sights and soulful sounds for your viewing pleasure. The finale special will air on December 26, headlined by recently crowned South Africa's Hottest MC and rapper Focalistic. The "Ke Star" hit-maker will be joined by R&B crooner Langa Mavuso in a refreshing performance as we count down the days to the new year.

Focalistic hit single Ke Star featuring Vigro Deep reached gold status in just three months.

Focalistic posted the exciting news on Twitter and Instagram in August, revealing to his fans that the song that kept them dancing and keeping the lock-down blues at bay has hit the gold status.

Honouring his mother, the Pretoria-born star said: “This is my first plaque and I’m giving it to my mom.

“I never picked up my university degree certificate and she stressed me about that.

“I’m glad that I get to give this to her,” he said.

Tune in to "The Strongbow Big Picnic – The Natural Wonder Edition Remixed" on MTV Base SA (DStv channel 322) on Saturday, December 19 and December 26 at 3.30pm.