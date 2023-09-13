Former Miss SA Lalela Mswane joins SABC 1’s ‘Daily Thetha’ team

Former Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has been announced as the new co-host of the educational talk show ‘Daily Thetha’. Mswane is set to make her debut appearance on the show on October 23, joining Mxolisi Masango.

‘Daily Thetha’ is an edgy, audience-driven and educational talk show that seeks to inspire the youth of Mzansi. “I am so elated to join the ‘Daily Thetha’ team and have been warmly embraced by the entire team. Being on set the past couple of weeks has brought me great joy and knowledge,” shared Mswane in a press release. The talk show enables the youth of South Africa to take charge of their lives where attitude is vital.

Its DNA is that of a social scientist and more leading towards broadcasting for total citizen empowerment through a diverse content offering. “I'm grateful to SABC 1 and the ‘Daily Thetha’ team for this wonderful opportunity and honoured to be trusted with this role. I look forward to having daily conversations that build our beautiful South Africa," she added. The Law graduate was crowned Miss South Africa in 2021 and placed third at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe, making history as the first black and South African woman to be crowned Miss Supranational in Poland in 2022.

This is the beauty queen’s first presenting gig and SABC 1 has wished her well on her journey and is supporting her every step. "We are excited to welcome Lalela Mswane as the new presenter to ‘Daily Thetha’. Viewers will see a different side to Lalela than what she is known for. “In hosting ‘Daily Thetha’, viewers will love how she connects and engages with the panel guests, the audiences and Mxolisi,” remaked Channel Head at SABC1 Ofentse Thinane.