From radio to TV, Msakazi is now a Channel O host

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning radio jock, Mpumi Mlambo has bagged a presenting role on Channel O. Known as Msakazi by Power FM listeners the young aspiring media mogul will now be hosting Channel O’s famous music shows, the "Lockdown House Party" which airs on Friday and Saturday nights. “I want to be an African version of Oprah and own my own media production company, produce amazing African content and create opportunities for young talented people. I want them to know and understand that they can do more and be more than where they come from,” said Msakazi This is not the first time Msakazi has tried to get her foot in the television Industry. She entered competitions such as the "Top Billing Presenter Search" and "My BET Break Through" and when she didn't come on top, it did not demotivate her. She continued to push and knock on doors until she unlocked the Lockdown House Party gig.

"This opportunity is a major deal, it has unlocked doors in the music industry because I get to meet different musicians and understand their craft. This is one of the biggest gigs I have bagged.

"I tried with 'Top Billing' and did not make it through, but this is a huge breakthrough for me, a young girl from Orange Farm and trying to make it onto the big screens. This is an exciting opportunity, I’m grateful to Shimza and Dj PH, the co-founders of the 'Lockdown House Party' for giving me the opportunity to be part of the show,” said Msakazi.

She believes that this opportunity will not only have a positive impact on her but those who look up to her and have the same goals.

Msakazi believes that she can use this opportunity to influence young talents not to give up and keep pushing those doors and surround themselves with the right people.

About the gig, she said that she is extremely excited.

“I’m quite a weird person, I was excited and happy but more worried about being able to deliver or kill it as this came at a time when I had anxiety,” she explained.

The entertainment industry requires one to be extremely creative, more often entertainers experience creative blocks and they need to go back to the drawing board. Msakazi said to overcome this, does something completely different.

“I always go away from work when I experience creative blocks, I stop doing anything that is work related and watch things that are totally different from what I do and source my inspiration from them," she said.