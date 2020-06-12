Gareth Cliff set to host new show 'So What Now?'

Controversial personality Gareth Cliff's new show "So What Now?" is on the way to e.tv on Wednesday night at 8.30pm on June 17.

Cliff will be hosting a weekly discussion show where he will talk to influential thought leaders, opinion-makers, and unheard voices about current affairs in South Africa and beyond.

This comes after the announcement from eMedia Investments that Devi Sankaree Govender landed her own show aptly titled "Devi", airing Friday nights on both e.tv and eNCA.

Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Devi will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has created panic and negativity. This show isn't going to add to the gloom. Instead, my team and I are creating 30 minutes of in your face Friday night television. You will be outraged. You will laugh. You will be inspired while we keep it very real," said Devi.