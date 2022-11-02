GBV survivors share their stories in the new season of 'The Orange Couch'

This month, SABC1 gives gender-based violence victims a platform to share their stories with Mzansi in the new season of “The Orange Couch”, which started on Tuesday. In keeping with South Africa’s 16 Days of Activism Against Violence against Women and Child Abuse campaign, the show is set to broadcast every Tuesday until November 15 and then every Monday and Tuesday from November 21.

Viewers will be taken on a journey as survivors talk about their happy memories and their conflicts and close in on their success or breakthrough after the abuse. Their stories offer insight into how they dealt with these real-life situations. “The aim of the new season is to inspire those amid abuse to find their strength to break the chains that hold them in dangerous relationships or unavoidable gender discrimination in society, motivating them to raise their heads and voices,” stated an SABC1 statement.

During the season, ten cautionary tales will be told, illustrating the dawning of new tomorrow in the souls of survivors. Some of the guests on the show include Nonhlanhla Zulu, whose episode will air on November 8. Zulu will talk about how her relationship changed with her partner after she gave birth. He became possessive, controlling, and abusive towards her. Their kids witnessed the abuse to the point the older child started pulling out her hair.

A typical case of “when two bulls fight, it is the grass that suffers the most.” For Pamela Phiri, whose episode airs on November 15, she had to choose between letting go of her abuser and becoming a murderer. While Amkhitha Ntshanga’s abuse as an infant led to her attracting further abuse in later years.

"Her choice for a life partner, tall, dark, and handsome, could not have come at a better time, with candle-lit dinners, matching outfits and gifts, a recipe for an everlasting marriage. Amkhitha finally found happiness for a while, until behind closed doors, it was wrestling at its best,“ read the statement. “The Orange Couch” airs on Tuesdays at 6pm on SABC3.