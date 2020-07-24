Get to know your TV news anchor: Mpho Sithole

Newzroom Afrika anchor Mpho Sithole, brings viewers a step closer to the world's happenings on “Newsfeed AM”, weekdays at 9am to 12pm. For Sithole, being a journalist was always a lifelong dream. “I was that youngster that always felt everyone deserved justice and the most powerful platform to use would be the media. I used to record news bulletins on my TDK cassettes - listening to what was said, how it was said, what the information meant to me and the impact it had on my community. My father is also a news junkie and a linguistic fanatic, so my career choice felt natural,” said Sithole. She has been on Newzroom Afrika since the channel launched, but prior to that, he worked at eNCA, on Radio 702 as a content producer and traffic reporter, then joined YFM, before hosting a talk show at Power FM. “My television experience began at eNCA where I worked as a news gatherer to later become an anchor. I also had a short stint as an editor at “Afro Worldview”,” she said.

Sithole said she feels blessed to be able to convey factual and powerful information to the concerned nation.

“Now more than ever during these unprecedented times, it feels like country duty with a renewed sense of community activism. Accurate information can be a matter of life and death. It's important for people to follow the news to ensure that they don’t fall victim to fake news,” said Sithole.

Sithole’s work day starts from 6am - she is constantly communicating with her producers to broaden ideas.

“I consume news every single day across different mediums - constantly reading, listening to radio, watching my colleagues on Newzroom Afrika and international news channels. My role allows me the opportunity to learn something new each day. As I leave work, I listen to talk radio in the car to eventually watch TV news again when I get home and read a few articles in the day’s newspapers,” she said.

About the fame that comes with being a household name, Sithole is thankful no one is screaming and asking out for her autograph.

“Thankfully, it's not the type of fame that comes with being an actress or singer so there has never been a time where people are screaming and asking for autographs,” she said.

Something the public does not know about Sithole is that she’s a health fanatic. When she isn’t reading the news, she’s brewing her own kombucha.

“I am a health fanatic; I brew my own Kombucha which is a fermented tea and my husband's name also happens to be Mpho Sithole,” she said.

Catch Mpho Sithole on Newzroom Afrika “Newsfeed AM”, weekdays at 9am to 12pm.