'Giyani: Land of Blood' returns to screens this November

After making history in 2019 as the first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama series in South Africa, “Giyani: Land of Blood” is returning this November. When it ended in November 2019, the community of Risinga was turned upside down. Secrets of the past were revealed, and tragedy struck.

Richard Mudau (played by Ndivhuho Mutsila) was exposed as a corrupt traitor, and Gladys (played by Yvonne Chaka Chaka) was left for dead. So, what has changed since then in his farming town? Richard returns home after spending time in prison. With no money and no influence, he gets back into business with the hope of turning his life around and away from crime.

There is a new lady at his side, but is she the saviour he is looking for, or will she wreak havoc in his family and the community, putting all that they have worked so hard for at risk? “SABC2 is immensely proud to bring the second season of ’Giyani’ to viewers in South Africa,” said Gerhard Pretorius, Channel Head. “Building on the success of ’Giyani’ season 1, season 2 returns with more drama, intrigue and an actioned-packed storyline that will have viewers glued to their screens.