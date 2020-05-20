'Gomora', 'Isibaya', 'The River' return post production break
Fans of Mzansi’s hit telenovelas Gomora", "The River" and "Isibaya" will have something exciting to look forward to, as the shows return to the small screen on Monday, May 25 after a month long production break.
The news comes in the wake of the easing of lockdown regulations from the beginning of this month, allowing television productions to return to set, albeit with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Kutlwano Ditsele, executive producer of popular telenovela "Gomora", expressed his excitement to be back in the hot seat: "The lockdown was a necessity, but we missed being on the set of Gomora. Any opportunity to wake up and live out our filmmaking dream is always a blessing!"
The telenovelas are coming back in a big way, thanks to a slew of new episodes.
Ditsele puts it in his own words: "Viewers can expect more intrigue, twists and much drama when Gomora returns! It’s going to feel like a sequel; just bigger and better."
Sharing the news on their official social media pages, the channel confirmed the popular telenovela will be returning to Mzansi Magic, Dstv, Channel 161, on Monday, May 25 at 7:30 pm.
The wait is over, Mzansi! iVili Liya Jika when #Gomora returns on Monday 25 May! 🔥— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 20, 2020
Adding a cherry on top, the show’s executive producer, Kutlwano Ditsele, announced that "Gomora" is now available via streaming for those who wish to bingewatch the show.
He said: “For those of you who have been asking. The wait is over!! #Gomora is on Showmax!!!”
For those of you who have been asking. THE WAIT IS OVER!!! #GOMORA IS ON SHOWMAX!!!! https://t.co/U6Jfg25Qxl— Kutlwano Ditsele (@thafilmaka) May 20, 2020