'Gomora', 'Isibaya', 'The River' return post production break

Fans of Mzansi’s hit telenovelas Gomora", "The River" and "Isibaya" will have something exciting to look forward to, as the shows return to the small screen on Monday, May 25 after a month long production break.





The news comes in the wake of the easing of lockdown regulations from the beginning of this month, allowing television productions to return to set, albeit with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Kutlwano Ditsele, executive producer of popular telenovela "Gomora", expressed his excitement to be back in the hot seat: "The lockdown was a necessity, but we missed being on the set of Gomora. Any opportunity to wake up and live out our filmmaking dream is always a blessing!"





The telenovelas are coming back in a big way, thanks to a slew of new episodes.



