'Gomora' star Israel Matseke-Zulu sets things straight about exit

Legendary local actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has released a statement explaining why his beloved character had been axed from popular Mzansi Magic telenovela “Gomora”. The actor portrayed the role of Don on the award-winning telenovela and was a firm favourite among viewers.

In his statement, posted on his social media accounts, he revealed that he requested to be killed off the hit show due to being diagnosed with a sickness that made it difficult for him to work. “It is true that I have been diagnosed with a disease which severely affected the functioning of my legs, making it difficult for me to walk properly and function well on set during the filming,” shared the actor. The actor went on to reveal that he began experiencing mild pain in his legs shortly after he joined the show.

He revealed that illness had made him “semi-crippled”, making it difficult for him to give the show his all. “The growing demands of my job at Gomora made it difficult for me to give my all to the show due to this illness that effectively rendered me semi-crippled. “At the same time, I am the kind of actor who, when I do what I like, I want to be able to go full force, give it my all. I wasn’t able to do so in the last few months before I requested to be written off from the show,“ he shared.

The actor also gave his fans and followers an update on his state of health, for which he is receiving the best medical treatment. "I am currently receiving the best medical treatment, and I am in high spirits having passed what I believe to be the worst stage of my situation," he added. The former "Yizo Yizo" star's comment section was filled with comments from fans and industry colleagues, showing him love and support and a speedy recovery.

The actor joined the cast of the show this year but has actually been a part of it even before it made its screen debut. Speaking to True Love, he revealed that he was a part of brainstorming sessions and helped scout locations from the show. “I was behind the scenes as a location scout. I am the one who found the school where they are acting and some other scenes because I’m based in Alexandra,” he shared.