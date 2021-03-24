Gospel star Hle bags her own TV show ‘VIP Invite’

Renowned gospel singer Hle (Hlengiwe Ntombela-Mthethwa) will give viewers front-row seats to an inspirational festival of praise and worship in a new show that seeks to uplift and entertain viewers from the comfort of their homes.

Hle, also popularly known as Hle-Live, will host “VIP Invite” to keep viewers entertained in a show which will let viewers share personal stories of how popular songs inspired and moved them.

Well known for her successful chart-topping song “You Are” off her debut album, the former member of Joyous Celebration recently hosted “Adlib”, a variety television show on One Gospel.

“As we approach the festivities that come with the Easter weekend, ’VIP Invite’ will fill your living room with an atmosphere of praise through its unique spiritual upliftment show that comes with a moving testimony and a new school version of gospel teachings.

“We are very excited that the show, which will air at 7pm every Sunday once ’Our Perfect Wedding’ goes on a production break, will add some new flavour to Sunday TV and leave you, our viewers, inspired,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.