Heartbreak Island contestant, Julius Bennett. Picture: Supplied

MultiChoice have reached an agreement with A+E Networks Africa to extend the current contract to air History and Lifetime channels on the DStv platform. The extension of the contract, which was set to expire at the end of October, will ensure that viewers continue to enjoy their favourite factual entertainment shows on History, alongside exciting entertainment series on Lifetime.

“We are excited to have reached this agreement as it allows us to ensure we meet our commitment to get the best programming for our customers, based on commercial terms that make sense and provide a value for money offering to customers. We are pleased that Lifetime will also now be available to our Compact customers from Friday 1st November”, said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment.

This means that viewers won’t lose out on amazing Lifetime programmes which include the premiere of Heartbreak Island, new seasons of "Married At First Sight" and the upcoming series "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein".

Diehard History fans can look forward to new seasons of favourites including, "Curse of Oak Island" and "Forged in Fire" as well as factual series such as "Watergate" and "Rise of the Superbombs".