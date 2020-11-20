'Honey' to be added to DStv package in 2021

MultiChoice has announced a new channel offering in efforts to enhance DStv customers viewing experience. The new channel, “Honey” (DStv channel 173) which will be available from February 12, 2021 is a bold unscripted lifestyle TV channel for interrogative and connected Africans. The channel is about celebrating and exploring African lives and loves, and the content is focused on lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating and reality. MultiChoice CEO of General Entertainment, Yolisa Phahle, said the move follows consistent, upward lifestyle-viewership trends on the continent. “DStv is thrilled to launch ’Honey’. The channel is part of our commitment to keep bringing fresh, authentic and local content to our African subscribers.

“For many years, we’ve seen lifestyle is a popular genre on the continent; and now our subscribers will see their own talent, food, celebrations, and their families as the well-deserved hero,” said Phahle.

The channel will be broadcast in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa and will be a tapestry of African producers with exciting storylines and authentic African storytelling.

Zinzi Velelo, “Honey’s” Head of Content said they are working with producers across the continent to ensure the lifestyle stories we tell are real and relevant.

“Our goal is to showcase the characters, talent and dynamics of everyday African life as never before,” said Velelo.

“Honey” (DStv channel 173) will be available for Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers from February 12, 2021.