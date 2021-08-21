Honey TV launches new relationship reality show, ’Love Me or Leave Me’

Celebrity clinical psychologist Nozibusiso Nyawose joins Honey TV for a brand-new relationship reality show. “Love Me or Leave Me” sees four unhappy couples come together to find a reason to fight through their problems.

Nozibusiso Nyawose is the in-house therapist who also doubles up as the show’s host. Nyawose has vast experience in television has been the resident psychologist for popular shows on DStv such as “uTatakho, Nyan Nyan” and “Uthando Nesthembu”. Nyawose will take each couple on a journey to healing in a boot-camp style format that requires each of them to break down critical emotional walls.

At the end of the season, all four couples must decide to love or leave their partner. “Having to get through to them psychologically was very difficult as many layers had to be healed first. “Each couple presented with their own set of unhealthy traits. Most couples had been prisoners of their backgrounds and their perceptions were influenced by that background”, said Nyawose.

The show’s producer, Rethabile “Retti” Ramaphakela, added: “’Love Me or Leave Me’ isn’t about gimmicks. “It’s about documenting the journey of real people going through real things. It’s honest and raw and that’s the appeal of the show. “The couples are also from different age groups and backgrounds, which is a different perspective to what we are used to.”