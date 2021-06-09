'House of Zwide' will replace 'Rhythm City' on e.tv

A sizzling new high fashion drama called “House of Zwide” is set to take the place of e.tv’s “Rhythm City” from Monday, July 19. The free-to-air channel announced its decision to axe the long running daily drama in November last year as part of its a business strategy.

The show’s last episode will air on July 16 at 7pm, marking the end of an era for the much-loved daily. “House of Zwide”, produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment, will introduce viewers to a fashionable Joburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry. While the full cast has not been named yet, e.tv says it will feature some of South Africa’s most loved and award-winning actors with a generous dash of new talent.

Anant Singh, VideoVision Entertainment’s chief executive said “House of Zwide” tells a thrilling rags-to-riches story set in the glamorous world of fashion. “It is a timely aspirational tale with many twists and turns that we believe will keep viewers glued to their television screens. “We are excited to be partnering with Bomb Productions on this production which also marks our second series with e.tv,” said Singh.

Desiree Markgraaff, Bomb Productions executive producer, said: “We acknowledge and are humbled to be following in the footsteps of ’Rhythm City’ which has blazed a trail in this time slot. “We are very excited to be creating a new show for e.tv and hope viewers will welcome ’House Of Zwide’. “Covid-19 has been hard on everyone and we wanted to tell a story that reminds us that no matter the obstacles, we must never give up on our dreams,” said Markgraaff.