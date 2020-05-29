'Housekeepers' second season riddled with twists and turns

The much anticipated show, "Housekeepers" season two is coming soon. Like other shows, the original release date had to be halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, everything seems to be ready to go, come June 15 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic. Starring Thando Thabethe, the second season is set to be nothing less than nail-biting as the tag name suggests “Can a life of crime really be cleaned up?” Featuring a stellar cast including big industry names like the elegant Xolile Tshabalala who plays the role of matriarch Noli Ngubane, Lindani Nkosi as Clive Ngubane, Lorcia Cooper as the spicy Mkhonto, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza as Sydney Ngubane and Kwezi Ndlovu as Thuli Ngubane. The series also sees the much-loved Dumisani Mbebe, Kayise Ngqula, Nimrod Nkosi and Liopelo Maphathe as gutsy Officer Maluleke.

This season, things are about to get messy as house chores include mopping up a whole lot of felonies.

Things aren’t quite what they seem as unlikely characters get pulled into the never-ending life of crime. A feisty new detective begins connecting the dots and realises that all evidence points to the protagonist, Linda. To make matters worse, Linda is drawn into a sizzling romance, but when she soon discovers the full extent of her lover’s macabre plans and an unbelievable hidden history – everything spirals out of control.

Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said the season is riddled with twists and turns.

“With its emotional twists and turns, this new season of 'Housekeepers' shows just how incredibly entertaining local storytelling can be. Further, the diverse talent-mix offers our viewers pristine acting that is simply amazing to watch,” said Philiso.

Will it be easy to clean house this time?

Will the rich continue to get away with murder while the poor suffer?

More importantly, when one dabbles in a life of crime, does it really pay?

"Housekeepers" season 2 reveals all from June 15 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.