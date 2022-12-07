How ‘Planet Sex’ exposed the ‘prude’ in Cara Delevingne

Award-winning actress, model and LGBTQIA+ icon Cara Delevingne makes her presenter debut in “Planet Sex” on Showmax. In “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne”, the bombshell puts her mind and body on the line to try to understand our deepest desires.

The X-rated series takes viewers on a journey with Delevingne, who attends a masturbation class, making art from her vagina, donating her orgasm to science and the list gets raunchier as the series explores more sizzling sex discussions. Speaking in Cannes at the international TV market MIPCOM, Delevingne admitted the 18SL series challenged her boundaries. She said she didn’t realise she was a prude until “Planet Sex” took her to New York to attend a masturbation masterclass.

She said: “I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad. Instead, it was a pink leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube’. “I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl, but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.” She, however, doesn’t reveal her masterpiece, and stated: “My privates stay private.”

Delevingne’s journey takes her from a women-only sex club in London to the set of an ethical porn shoot, her first “Pride festival”, and to a research facility in Germany, where she’ll donate her orgasm to science – to be more accurate, what she’s actually donating is two blood tests. There just happens to be an orgasm in between, the effects of which can be measured by testing the levels of endocannabinoid neurotransmitters – known to increase relaxation and reduce anxiety – in the bloodstream. In episode 5, Delevingne travels to South Africa and connects with Johannesburg polyamory activist and “self-love sangoma”, Muvumbi Ndzalama.

In the episode, Muvumbi said she thought she was one of a few African women who are polyamorous and open to sharing her story with the world. “I’m a pleasure activist, so it’s important to me that people see how other people are living, so that they can re-imagine their own lives.” Touching on the topic of polygamy vs polyandry, Muvumbi said: “There's definitely a lot of ‘slut-shaming’ and a lot of confusion.”