Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn to appear on kykNET’s ‘Kwêla’

If you think you can lie and get away with it, think again, Mzansi’s very own leading human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn is about to spill the truth on kykNET’s popular talk show, “Kwêla”. Volkwyn is one of two certified Paul Ekman Institute (PEI) human lie detectors in the country and will unpack her unique skills set on the show, set to air on Sunday, September 18.

The “Finding Me“, self-discovery book author told IOL Entertainment that appearing on a kykNET production was something she had on her bucket list. ”I am honoured to showcase my passion and purpose. Lizette Volkwyn. Picture: Willem Botha “As a master life coach and human lie detector or as the more correct title, ‘truth and creditability consultant’, I strive to empower individuals and teams alike to improve their communication skills and embrace who they truly are.

“As only one of two PEI truth and creditability and micro expressionist, it gives me the edge to help my clients to get to core issues and help them understand who they truly are,” said Volkwyn. Born in KwaZulu-Natal, Volkwyn attended school in Germiston and was unable to attend university due to family circumstances. However she took up a job as an administrative clerk and typist at a bank. Later she completed her Estate Agent Diploma and joined the real estate industry, followed by a corporate career in office automation and IT spanning more than two decades.

Apart from her IT career, she felt compelled to use her skills and knowledge to uplift others and help them realise their potential. This was the catalyst for the launch of her own consultancy. She embarked on a journey to obtain the necessary qualifications, completing a Master Life Coach course in 2012 followed by a Positive Psychology certificate in 2020. In addition, she undertook the rigorous training involved in becoming a human lie detector to better understand her clients.

“There is a great need for truthful and transparent communication in our lives. “However, we can be very gullible and believe everything we hear, rather than what we see. “This can be detrimental to our personal and professional relationships.”

Volkwyn said she can also pick up if a person is lying, via email exchange, WhatsApp or a telephone call if she studies the tone of the person. “In an email, people tend to change their grammar the moment they lie, sometimes their email is longer or they push away a topic as far as possible.” Volkwyn’s service includes consulting for corporates and SME to evaluate high-profile candidates to ensure truthfulness.