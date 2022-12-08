Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu reveal lessons learned through being public with their love journey

South African actors, Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu’s love story is one that has captured the hearts of many of their fans. The couple, who met on the set of telenovela “Scandal”, have been married for three years and, like every couple, have faced their share of challenges but their love is intentional towards each other.

Following a great trip in New York, where they got to experience the city to the fullest, the couple are the celebrity guests on the final episode of festive season special, “The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois”. In the episode titled “Love Conquers All”, they speak to host Unathi Nkayi about marriage, their careers, family and how making time for each other is important to keep the spark fire burning bright. IOL Entertainment caught up with the couple while they were on set to find out more about their year, living in the limelight and their decision to be on the show.

The Ndlovu’s this year became parents with the birth of their daughter Rhulani Iyana Ndlovu and have been transparent with their followers about their journey.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu on the set of ‘The Festive Get-Together’. Picture: Supplied Stephanie shares that during their trip to New York, she was a bit homesick and emotional as they had left their baby behind. Their popular YouTube channel, “The Ndlovu’s Uncut”, has become a platform where they share their journey with fans and Hungani jokes that we should subscribe to if we want to find out if they have any international projects in the pipeline off their New York trip. Reflecting on the year, Hungani tells us it’s been their “best year thus far”, from family and career wise, as they were able to reach a few milestones that they didn’t know where in their reach.

Being open with the public about your life comes with a lot of different aspects, the Ndlovu’s, however, have shown that success can be found in content creation, especially when you are authentic. “I think the biggest lesson is how much influence you are able to have on people based on how much they consume your content and the role and responsibility thereof and it’s not something that we take lightly,” says Hungani. “It’s one of the things that puts us in contention when we are thinking of content to create, because you can create content for the sake of creating content,” he says.

Stephanie says her takeaway from being public with her relationship, is the beauty of knowing that there are people around the world who can relate to their stories due to having similar experiences. On each episode of “The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois”, Nkayi with her guests are joined by a chef who creates dishes for the celebrity guests that invoke memories of love for their family and friends. In this, final episode, Chef Nti creates a special festive menu of the Ndlovu’s favourite dishes. Stephanie reveals that hearing that there would be food involved she was ready to be on the show.