‘I am thrilled to announce my return to television’ - Zuraida Jardine to host 'Afternoon Express’ show

After a 10-year absence, Zuraida Jardine is ready to make her highly anticipated return to the small screen. As of Tuesday, July 18, 2023 she will be the new host of S3’s popular lifestyle show ‘Afternoon Express’.

Jardine joins the popular daytime series which offers viewers a delightful blend of lifestyle, entertainment, and informative content. As host, she will bring her unique perspective, charisma, and passion for health and wellness to the programme, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for viewers – making her the perfect fit for ‘Afternoon Express'’ As a seasoned broadcaster, TV presenter and media personality, Jardine’s illustrious career spans over two decades.

Known for her warm and engaging on-screen presence, she has cemented herself as one of South Africa’s most-loved personalities – and she’s excited to blend her passion for wellness and television together in this next chapter of her career. “I am thrilled to announce my return to television, where I will be joining the esteemed ‘Afternoon Express’ team this week,” Jardine expressed. “My decade-long devotion to studying and practising in the realm of health and wellness has equipped me with profound knowledge in psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies, which I am eager to share with our audience.

”My unique expertise in wellness affords me a different lens through which to host this new direction for the show and connect with the audience.” On what viewers can expect from her addition to the show, she explained “Afternoon Express will address essential topics around mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing, encouraging viewers to live life to their fullest potential. “The platform will provide all the necessary tools and techniques for a vital, vibrant life. I am ecstatic to be the new voice and face of the show, offering a fresh perspective for audiences across South Africa.