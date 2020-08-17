'Idols SA' contestant's song 'Yoki Yoki' gets stamp of approval from Mzansi

With a total of 21 golden tickets, the Joburg auditions were the latest stop for the search of this year's “Idols SA” winner. Singer-songwriter Buhlebendalo Mda joined the judges as they listened to an array of hopefuls with either their own songs (a Randall Abrahams pet-peeve) or an ordinary song. Buhle impressed the viewers so much he hit the trend list on Sunday, with some calling for her to be a permanent judge on the show. And while the option of singing your ow song has been recorded as one of the worst decision for the show, 20-year-old Vhudi Mamphwe from Pretoria superseded the judge's expectations with his own TshiVenda composition “My Yoki Yoki” song, that is still on top of the trend list even on Monday. Good Morning My #YokiYoki ❤️. Go out there and do your best. Have a great day. #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/DkM2fgLCkc — Loxion Hub 🎙 (@loxion_hub) August 17, 2020 The song received a positive reaction, prompting some of the judges to sing along with Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung admitting that although he didn't understand a single word, he enjoyed the song.

The youngster was supported by Randall who gave him the crown of being the first songwriter whose song they actually enjoyed.

Buhle commended his songwriting skills for creating such a catchy song.

Venda tweeps could not stop celebrating after another Limpopo descendant Khavharendwe Netshithuthuni (28) from Thohoyandou, also came through with a TshiVenda song, with Randall commenting she is the first contestant who is "cool" and gave Unathi Nkayi goosebumps.

The talent on this episode was unfortunately not so great with some chancers shooting their shots from a Lady Gaga remake performance to the most boring audition ever witnessed by Randall, which prompted him to get a brick to audition and make history as the first non-living item to bag a golden ticket.

Things didn't look up as 29-year-old Comfort from Nelspruit, who sent Unathi and Buhle into a laughing coma, while Siphesihle Sikhosana's audition sent Buhle under the table snorting all the way.

Returnee Roxy M, who got four Nos at her last audition, prepared two performances for the judges including an attempt at a Zahara song “Bomi Bam”.

Somizi, who emerged as the only judge to give her a yes, teased her saying if he was an American producer he would take her and record her. He also added that his response is the only one that matters, against three nos.

Although Roxy's performance disappointed, another returnee Qhawe Mahlangu (23) from Joburg got his second chance after his attempt at a Tellaman popular song “Whipped”.

Coming back to the show, Mahlangu said he plans to be more focused on his vocal abilities and not repeat last year's mistake of getting carried away, having been eliminated at the theatre week during group round.

The surprise of the night for us had to come from 20-year-old Ella Codison from Brits who goes down as the first ever contestant to get a duet with Randall and walks out with four yeses. The first contestant to crack Randall, according to Proverb.