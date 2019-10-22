Once an Idols contestant, Viggy Qwabe now finds herself on the outside listening in after given the boot. Picture: Supplied

Following the exit of Viggy Qwabe from "Idols SA" on Monday, rumours have surfaced she was allegedly bullied by Sneziey. 

Fans of the show claimed on Twitter Sneziey bullied the Qwabe twins.

@MissQabs said Sneziey referred to the twins as "ugly".

"Sneizy is the BIGGEST looser for calling them ugly and looking like man... I repeat “BIGGEST”

Taking to her Instagram page, Sneziey defended herself: "I have never and will never bully anyone but kuyosizani to talk when everyone has made up their minds about me l wish all that you have believed was firmly stated by the twins and sadly it wasn't konke okwenzekayo I won't stand and defend myself I have no words to it but I wish when the truth comes out your apologies will come flooding my dm's and my posts like those insults. May the good Lord see you through."

Zinhle Madela, who says she attended Sunday night's live show, claimed the Qwabe family caused a scene when Virginia was given the boot.

She said the Qwabe family wanted to see the votes from the production company and police were allegedly called during the ruckus. 

Zinhle also claimed it was Sneziey's supporters who cheered Viggy on since her family were no longer there. 

During the competition, judge Somizi has been criticised for predicting the Qwabe twins would be eliminated along the way.

Mzansi Magic later released a statement and said the alleged bullying was done from fake accounts. 

"Mzansi Magic and 'Idols SA' would like to state that we are aware of fake accounts that are posting as the contestants which have been reported to our Anti-Piracy team and that THERE WAS NO BULLYING or any physical altercations among contestants in the house. #IdolsViggy"