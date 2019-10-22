Following the exit of Viggy Qwabe from "Idols SA" on Monday, rumours have surfaced she was allegedly bullied by Sneziey.
Fans of the show claimed on Twitter Sneziey bullied the Qwabe twins.
@MissQabs said Sneziey referred to the twins as "ugly".
"Sneizy is the BIGGEST looser for calling them ugly and looking like man... I repeat “BIGGEST”
Sneizy is the BIGGEST looser for calling them ugly and looking like man. I repeat “BIGGEST” pic.twitter.com/nKUCF0gSrg— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) October 21, 2019