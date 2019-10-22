'Idols SA' faces bullying scandal following Viggy’s exit









Once an Idols contestant, Viggy Qwabe now finds herself on the outside listening in after given the boot. Picture: Supplied Following the exit of Viggy Qwabe from "Idols SA" on Monday, rumours have surfaced she was allegedly bullied by Sneziey. Fans of the show claimed on Twitter Sneziey bullied the Qwabe twins. @MissQabs said Sneziey referred to the twins as "ugly". "Sneizy is the BIGGEST looser for calling them ugly and looking like man... I repeat “BIGGEST” Sneizy is the BIGGEST looser for calling them ugly and looking like man. I repeat “BIGGEST” pic.twitter.com/nKUCF0gSrg — MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) October 21, 2019

Taking to her Instagram page, Sneziey defended herself: "I have never and will never bully anyone but kuyosizani to talk when everyone has made up their minds about me l wish all that you have believed was firmly stated by the twins and sadly it wasn't konke okwenzekayo I won't stand and defend myself I have no words to it but I wish when the truth comes out your apologies will come flooding my dm's and my posts like those insults. May the good Lord see you through."

Zinhle Madela, who says she attended Sunday night's live show, claimed the Qwabe family caused a scene when Virginia was given the boot.

She said the Qwabe family wanted to see the votes from the production company and police were allegedly called during the ruckus.

Zinhle also claimed it was Sneziey's supporters who cheered Viggy on since her family were no longer there.

During the competition, judge Somizi has been criticised for predicting the Qwabe twins would be eliminated along the way.

The only bullying I see on idols is that of Unathi and Somizi using their status to influence the votes #Somizi how they always pick one favorite and do everything to back them up🤔🤔#IdolSA has one judge and that is Randal. — Momo (@Momo55885706) October 22, 2019

#Somizi predicted that one of the twins will leave?And one did. Now as voters we question ourselves if whether are our votes taken into consideration or we just lied to and the judges are the ones who have the final say.If judges get the final say why are we still voting? — Disebo Rakitla (@simply_deiigh) October 21, 2019

Lol when somizi was asked who he thinks is going home, he said the twins. Lol how convenient lol he prophesied over them 😁#Somizi — L8on (@Leighto27279600) October 22, 2019

Amanga somizi was killing them every week telling them bayabhora telling them bayamemeza #somizi must leave the show not the twins #uyinja usomizi pic.twitter.com/AS3wwIa9RO — Nolly Ngcobo (@NgcoboNolly) October 21, 2019

No matter how you'll gonna criticize the twins oksalayo they sing better than you #Somizi — DEE venda girl (@Rendani40802538) October 22, 2019

Mzansi Magic later released a statement and said the alleged bullying was done from fake accounts.

"Mzansi Magic and 'Idols SA' would like to state that we are aware of fake accounts that are posting as the contestants which have been reported to our Anti-Piracy team and that THERE WAS NO BULLYING or any physical altercations among contestants in the house. #IdolsViggy"

.@MzansiMagic and #IdolsSA would like to state that we are aware of fake accounts that are posting as the contestants which have been reported to our Anti-Piracy team and that THERE WAS NO BULLYING or any physical altercations among contestants in the house. #IdolsViggy — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 21, 2019



