'Idols SA' live shows to have no audience

As “Idols SA” season 16 progresses to the live stages of the show, M-Net announced that live audiences will not be allowed to attend them.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, this year there will be no live audience that will be allowed to attend the show.

Viewers will still be able to enjoy the spectacular entertainment, tension and heartbreak from the comfort of their homes through Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 or via streaming on the Mzansi Magic website and through the DStv Now app.

Commenting on the show, Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “The show is about to reach its peak, a stage where viewers are starting to have their clear favourites.”

She added: “While we have had to take the difficult decision not to have audiences at the live shows due to the current environment and in trying to keep our fans and contestants safe, we are excited that our valued viewers can still enjoy this exciting production with us, from a distance, with lots to look forward to as we get closer and closer to the finale.”