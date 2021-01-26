'Idols SA' season 17 auditions go online

“Idols SA” 2021 will have a completely different composition for season 17 auditions. The current status quo does not allow us to do things the traditional way. Therefore, to keep up with the spirit of staying apart so we can be together again, the “Idols” auditions this year will deviate from the culture of hosting auditions in four big cities, namely Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town. For season 17, there is a positive aspect in the restrictions that come with Covid-19. All eligible hopefuls from all corners of our country can enter without worrying about getting to the audition's venue.

However, there will be strict rules to adhere to in order to have a successful submission for the online auditions.

The video must be 30 seconds long of just singing.

0All other information will have a part where it is catered for on the entry.

It is important for the participants to prepare their 30-second-long clip and all the relevant information before they log on to submit their entry.

This new format gives people who could not get to the designated venues an opportunity they have been dreaming of but could not access due to limited resources.

The online auditions platform will open on Friday, January 29 and close at Sunday, February 14, midnight or when we reach the 15 000-entry limit, whichever comes first.

Furthermore, the judging for the online auditions will commence on the 1st of February 2021 and conclude on the 1st of March 2021.

This new format encourages a greater variety of entries and it will ensure that the show goes on despite the pandemic.