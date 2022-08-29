‘Idols SA’ season 18 first live show kicks off on a high note

“Idols SA” welcomed the return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic curbed the live audience aspect of the show. Six contestants from the top 12 kicked off the first live show on a high note on Sunday night. For this round of season 18, contestants got to perform with the big names in the music industry.

More than 2 300 people filled the new home of “Idols SA” at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane. “It feels good to be back,” said host ProVerb. The first voting show of the season saw the youngest contestant for this season, Zee, start the show.

The 18-year-old performed a duet with Kelly Khumalo on her soaring hit “Empini”. For her solo act, Zee sang “Surprise” by Chlöe. All three judges praised her solo performance, with Thembi Seete calling Zee’s delivery “beautiful”. While both JR Bogopa and Somizi Mhlongo also applauded her, Mhlongo felt the teenager was intimidated by singing with a star of Khumalo’s calibre.

“Don’t be afraid to unleash the beast in you,” he told her. Next up was Thapelo, who collaborated with Mduduzi Ncube on the emotional “Langa Linye”. His solo performance was Sam Smith’s “Love Me More”. Seete said: “You know where the danger is? You are lovable. You have the energy, you have the power, but you need to feel more.”

Bogopa agreed and said: “A voice is a very powerful tool, but it can also be your worst enemy.” Mhlongo praised both of Thapelo’s performances. “I think that performance was worthy of taking you to the next round,” he said. Next up was Hope and Langa Mavuso, who performed the soulful “Pretend”. On her solo track, Hope took on Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs”.

“There’s a lot of pressure on you tonight, but you really delivered. “You owned that performance,” Bogopa said about Hope taking on the work of two powerful songwriters. Hitting the stage with Presss was Mpilwenhle. The two took on the romantic “Phatha Kahle” before Mpilwenhle went solo on Ariana Grande’s “Positions”.

Mhlongo praised her versatility, saying she was good at “delivering according to the genre and style” of her performance. Seete said Mpilwenhle’s performances proved she deserved to be in the top 12. She added: “You killed it!” Next was Kabelo, who sang the joyful “Ngam’khetha” with SA Music Awards winner Nomfundo Moh, before going at it alone on “For Tonight” by Giveon.

Seete said Kabelo earned his spot in the top 12, but he needed to relax a bit more. “You’re in your head too much, you’re too nervous. Stop worrying, because you are gifted,” she told him. “For your own good, find your voice now and forget the nerves,” said Bogopa, with Mhlongo echoing this: “There’s nothing wrong with being an introvert, but express your feelings on stage.” Returning contestant Tesmin-Robyn, who collaborated with Boohle on the energetic “Pillow Talk”, was closing out the show before singing “Pressure” by Ari Lennox for her solo showing.

Bogopa said: “You are a firecracker waiting to explode. Get out of that shell, girl. Vocal-wise you delivered – well done.” Seete challenged her to come back better than last. “It’s a new show, it’s a new season, it’s 2022. Can you give us the 2022 Tesmin? You have everything, but I do not want to see what I saw last year.”