'Idols SA' theatre week part 2 tests contestants’ ability to shine on stage

“Idols SA” theatre week part two, the final lap before making it on to the live show rounds, tested the remaining 31 contestants’ ability to shine in front of the judges and what would be a live audience. The remaining contestants will be narrowed down next week to the top 16 that get to sing for votes from the viewers. And although this is not their first time facing the judges, having gone through auditions, the pressure proved too much for some, including 28-year-old Mangaliso who suffered a panic attack. Once calm, Mangaliso ended up singing a totally different song from the one he rehearsed earlier. Randall Abrahams and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung did not enjoy his song choice or performance but remembered him from his previous performances.

Opening up the solo and final audition was Succedor, who gave his rendition of “Lotto” by Samthing Soweto, which Somizi seemed to enjoy.

Returnee Qhawe impressed the judges with Tellaman's “Whipped”, with Randall commenting that (Qhawe) will get votes. Qhawe also ticked all of Unathi's boxes.

But Qhawe wasn't too convinced, saying: "I think my last performance might not be good enough to get me through but I've enjoyed the experience. The journey has been amazing."

Oratile’s rendition of “H.O.E” by Jhene Aiko unfortunately did not hit the spot, although her vocals were on point.

According to Somizi, she failed to connect with the judges. Matevhu, who was promised a singing collaboration by DJ Zinhle at her audition round, left the judges sitting on the fence, saying her performance was both good and bad.

The battle to bring one's "A-game to the party", as Proverb would say, kept coming with Kobus's audition sounding like a nursery rhyme according to Somizi, Dumile losing his pitch during a song and Amo's audition having its moments, but "sadly not enough", said Randall.

But it was not all gloom and doom, with the last performance of the day, by Zahn-Reece, who failed to impress Somizi and Randall with his performance in Pretoria, when they both said they fell asleep during his audition.

He gave his rendition of Marvin Gaye's “What's Going On”, which not only got him an audience out of Unathi and Somizi, a standing ovation from Unathi at the end but also what seemed to be the best comment of the night: "that was phenomenal. That's how you perform, during lockdown. That's how you get your spot on the top 10," from the lady of the panel, while Somizi chanted "we want more”.

Next week, 15 contestants will be cut and the remaining 16 will grace the “Idols SA” stage.