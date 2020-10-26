'Idols SA' top 8 tackle songs by new artists

As the search for the "Idols SA" 2020 winner continues to gain momentum, the competition is also getting tougher. As impressive as BE was in the previous week, she became the second contestant in the top 10 to say goodbye to taking the title as she was unable to secure enough votes to progress further. But for the remaining contestants, it was yet another week to bring their A-game to the stage. On Sunday, the top eight paid homage to those who are still new to the music industry. Performing under the theme “New kids on the block”, the "Idols SA" hopefuls had the judges full of praise, proving that they too will soon be claiming their space in the music industry.

Performing Zandi Khumalo’s “NgiyaKhuthanda”, Bongi started the show on a high note, with the judges praising her warmly for her performance.

Randall Abrahams said sticking with the ballads was working for her.

“Your vocals improve week after week,” he said.

Unathi Nkayi too had nothing but positive words for Bongi, saying she had pierced everyone’s soul with her mother tongue.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung said Bongi’s performance was a “beautiful way to start the show.”

Next up was Mr Music, who performed DJ Maphorisa and Sjava’s “Ngempela”.

Nkayi said his performance was contagious.

“Not the most perfect vocals, but a good performance,” she said.

Mhlongo-Motaung agreed with her but urged him to start trying different genres without losing his core style and sound.

“It was a good performance, but it’s time to change gear,” he said.

Abrahams said Mr Music was developing slowly over the weeks, which he said, indicated he would “certainly be around to perform one more song”.

Zama’s rendition of Thabsie’s “Finally” was met with just as much praise as her performance last week, with the judges commending her versatility.

“This was beautiful,” said, Mhlongo-Motaung.

Abrahams commended for her lower range, while Nkayi congratulated her for continuously pushing herself.

Brandon was next with Musa’s “Angsakwazi”. Abrahams said although he had enjoyed the performance – and he had performed as well as he could have – he had not made the best song choice.

However, Nkayi, disagreed, stating that Bruce had chosen well and had done an incredible job.

“I think this is your best performance so far,” she said. Mhlongo-Motaung said he had enjoyed his vocal performance but encouraged him to connect with his audience.

Once again, Jooma had the judges heaping him with praise not only for the performance but his stage presence.

“What a perfect song for you,” gushed Nkayi about his song choice Masego’s “Lady Lady,” calling his performance flawless.

Mhlongo-Motaung was equally impressed, calling him Jooma a magician, while Abrahams commended him for showing different dimensions without losing his core style.

ZanoThando performed “NaLingi” by Manu World Star.

Mhlongo-Motaung it said it was a sexy performance even though he felt his voice needed some warming up.

Abrahams was impressed that he had heeded last week’s advice. Nkayi added that it was his best performance yet because he had given his all.

During the top nine performance, Nkayi said being emotive was Ntokozo’s superpower and this week the judges felt she had certainly lived up to that power as she sang “Focus” by H.E.R.

Abrahams said she had certainly stepped up, while Nkayii said she had given him goosebumps.

Ndoni closed off the top eight performances with “Inyanga” by CiCi.

Nkayi complimented her for her song choice, adding that she was a charming performer.

Mhlongo-Motaung was equally impressed, calling her rendition beautiful. Abrahams noted that she had improved over the weeks but needed to perform with the conviction that she deserved to be on that stage.

Voting lines are now open, so it’s time for the viewers to make sure that their favourite contestant makes it into the top seven next week.

"Idols SA" season 16 airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, Sundays at 5pm.